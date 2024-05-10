Match each type of immunity in the numbered list with its associated example from the lettered list.





1. ___ Artificially acquired passive immunotherapy

2. ___ Naturally acquired active immunity

3. ___ Naturally acquired passive immunity

4. ___ Artificially acquired active immunity









A. Production of IgE in response to pollen

B. Acquisition of maternal antibodies in breast milk

C. Administration of tetanus toxoid

D. Administration of antitoxin