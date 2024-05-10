20. Adaptive Immunity
Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity
Match each type of immunity in the numbered list with its associated example from the lettered list.
1. ___ Artificially acquired passive immunotherapy
2. ___ Naturally acquired active immunity
3. ___ Naturally acquired passive immunity
4. ___ Artificially acquired active immunity
A. Production of IgE in response to pollen
B. Acquisition of maternal antibodies in breast milk
C. Administration of tetanus toxoid
D. Administration of antitoxin
