20. Adaptive Immunity
Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity
Which patient would be the most likely to benefit from
desensitization immunotherapy? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. A person suffering from serum sickness
b. A person at risk for HDN during pregnancy
c. A person with an allergy to pollen
d. A transplant patient
e. An asthmatic patient
