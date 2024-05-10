20. Adaptive Immunity
Select all the false statements about artificially acquired immunity. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. It can be passive.
b. It can be active.
c. It may be generated by vaccines.
d. It is a form of autoimmunity.
e. It may generate memory cells.
f. An example includes the transfer of antibodies across the placenta.
