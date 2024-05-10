20. Adaptive Immunity
Review of Adaptive Immunity
2:48 minutes
Problem 12.1a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Indicate the true statements and correct the false statements so they are true.
a. B cells are activated by antigen-presenting cells.
b. T cytotoxic cells are activated by antigens bound to MHC I.
c. Upon activation, T helper cells stimulate T cytotoxic cells and B cells.
d. IgG is the first antibody made during a primary response.
e. T-dependent antigens rely on TH cells to activate B cells.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
7
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice