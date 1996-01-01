In which of the following diseases would a patient experience a pseudomembrane covering the tonsils, pharynx, and larynx?
a. tuberculoid leprosy
b. diphtheria
c. arrhythmia
d. tetanus
Contrast tuberculoid leprosy with lepromatous leprosy in terms of pathogenesis. How does the cellular immune response of a patient affect the form of the disease?
Explain how mice are used in the diagnosis of botulism poisoning.
Why do pediatricians recommend that children under one year never be fed honey?
Which of the following bacteria might be responsible for the formation of petechiae in a host?
a. Neisseria meningitidis
b. Escherichia coli O157:H7
c. Klebsiella
d. Proteus mirabilis
Two weeks after a backpacking trip in Tennessee, a hiker experienced flulike symptoms
and noticed a red rash on his thigh. What is the likely cause of his illness?
a. Treponema pallidum pertenue
b. Borrelia burgdorferi
c. Borrelia recurrentis
d. Leptospira interrogans
Historical journals have described gummas on patients. What disease most likely caused
these lesions?
a. ornithosis
b. syphilis
c. trachoma
d. pneumonia
Match the pathogen with the listed disease(s) it causes.
___ Chlamydophila psittaci
___ Chlamydophila pneumoniae
___ Chlamydia trachomatis
___ Treponema pallidum pallidum
___ Treponema pallidum pertenue
___ Treponema pallidum endemicum
___ Treponema carateum
___ Borrelia burgdorferi
A. Syphilis
B. Trachoma
C. Sinusitis
D. Lymphogranuloma venereum
E. Proctitis
F. Pelvic inflammatory disease
G. Ornithosis
H. Yaws
I. Bejel
J. Pinta
K. Lyme disease
Match the following diseases with the causative pathogen(s).
___ Peptic ulcers
___ Gastroenteritis (various forms)
___ Blood poisoning
___ Cholera
A. Vibrio cholerae
B. Vibrio parahaemolyticus
C. Vibrio vulnificus
D. Campylobacter jejuni
E. Helicobacter pylori
A fungus that can infect both healthy and immunocompromised patients is called
a(n)
a. true pathogen
b. opportunistic pathogen
c. commensal organism
d. symbiotic organism
Of the following fungi, which is usually transmitted from person to person?
a. Blastomyces dermatitidis
b. Coccidioides immitis
c. Tricophyton rubrum
d. Aspergillus fumigatus
Which of the following is not used to identify true fungal pathogens?
a. growth at 25°C and 37°C to show dimorphism
b. GMS staining of infected tissues
c. serological testing
d. clinical symptoms alone
Because amphotericin B is toxic to humans, most clinicians prescribe it only for
a. dermatophyte infections
b. Malassezia infections
c. systemic infections
d. mushroom poisoning
Ringworm is caused by a____
a. helminth
b. dermatophyte
c. dimorphic fungus
d. commensal fungus
Which of the following is considered a classical opportunistic fungus?
a. Blastomyces
b. Histoplasma
c. Fonsecaea
d. Aspergillus