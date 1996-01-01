Which of the following systemic mycoses is endemic to the deserts of the southwestern
United States?
a. blastomycosis
b. coccidioidomycosis
c. histoplasmosis
d. paracoccidioidomycosis
A spherule stage is seen in humans infected with what organism?
a. Blastomyces dermatitidis
b. Coccidioides immitis
c. Histoplasma capsulatum
d. Paracoccidioides brasiliensis
Of the following fungal diseases, which is found in almost all terminal AIDS patients?
a. chromoblastomycosis
b. blastomycosis
c. candidiasis
d. mycetoma
The number of mycoses and cases of microsporidiosis worldwide are rising, in part because
a. the number of fungi in the environment is rising
b. the number of immunocompromised individuals in the population is rising
c. fungi have become more pathogenic
d. fungi are developing a new tendency to spread between people
Fungal allergens generally stimulate what type of reaction?
a. type I hypersensitivity
b. type II hypersensitivity
c. type III hypersensitivity
d. type IV hypersensitivity
A pathogenic feature of Cryptococcus neoformans is
a. production of destructive enzymes
b. production of a capsule
c. infection of immune cells
d. variation of surface antigens to avoid immune system recognition
The most common manifestation of Cryptococcus infection in AIDS patients is
a. blindness
b. cutaneous infection
c. meningitis
d. pneumonia
Bread mold can cause which disease?
a. aspergillosis
b. dermatophytosis
c. mycetoma
d. zygomycosis
Mycetismus is caused by
a. inhalation of fungal allergens
b. ingestion of mushrooms
c. traumatic inoculation of fungi beneath the skin
d. close contact with infected individuals
Color each map below to show the general area where each disease is endemic. <IMAGE>
Label the three stages of the Plasmodium life cycle, and label the forms of the parasite where indicated.
<IMAGE>
A.. ________ B. ________ C. ________ a. ________ b. ________ c. ________
d. ________ e. ________
Identify the genera of the parasites in these clinical specimens.
<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
fecal anal
a. ________ b. _________
<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
blood fecal
c. _________ d. _________
<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
vaginal blood
e. _________ f. __________
<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
fecal fecal
g. ___________ h. ___________
Name the disease shown in each photo.
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>
e. <IMAGE>
f. <IMAGE>
Label the flu epidemics. How can you best explain the biennial fluctuation in the number of cases? How can you explain the epidemics?
<IMAGE>
The five more common agents of opportunistic fungal infections are _____ , _____ , _____ , _____ , and _____ (genus names).