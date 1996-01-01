The definitive host for Toxoplasma gondii is __________ .
a. humans
b. cats
c. birds
d. mosquitoes
Identify the viral family causing or implicated in each of the following diseases. A viral family name may be used more than once.
1. ____ Chickenpox
2. ____ Smallpox
3. ____ Cowpox
4. ____ Molluscum contagiosum
5. ____ HHV-1 infection
6. ____ Whitlow
7. ____ Shingles
8. ____ Burkitt's lymphoma
9. ____ Infectious mononucleosis
10. ____ Chronic fatigue syndrome
11. ____ Cytomegalovirus infection
12. ____ Genital warts
13. ____ Roseola
14. ____ Plantar warts
15. ____ Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy
16. ____ Common cold
17. ____ Hepatitis B
18. ____ Fifth disease
A. Poxviridae
B. Herpesviridae
C. Papillomaviridae
D. Adenoviridae
E. Hepadnaviridae
F. Parvoviridae
G. Polyomaviridae
What viral family causes each of these diseases? (A family may be used more than once.)
1. _____Myocarditis
2. _____Colorado tick fever
3. _____Rabies
4. _____Influenza
5. _____Dengue fever
6. _____German measles
7. _____Acute gastroenteritis
8. _____Ebola virus
9. _____RSV
10. _____Western equine encephalitis
11. _____No known disease
A. Rhabdoviridae
B. Paramyxoviridae
C. Reoviridae
D. Coronaviridae
E. Togaviridae
F. Flaviviridae
G. Orthomyxoviridae
H. Orphan virus
I. Caliciviridae
J. Filoviridae
K. Picornaviridae
_____Postpolio syndrome is due to latent polioviruses that become active 30 to 40 years after the initial infection.