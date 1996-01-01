Identify the viral family causing or implicated in each of the following diseases. A viral family name may be used more than once.









1. ____ Chickenpox

2. ____ Smallpox

3. ____ Cowpox

4. ____ Molluscum contagiosum

5. ____ HHV-1 infection

6. ____ Whitlow

7. ____ Shingles

8. ____ Burkitt's lymphoma

9. ____ Infectious mononucleosis

10. ____ Chronic fatigue syndrome

11. ____ Cytomegalovirus infection

12. ____ Genital warts

13. ____ Roseola

14. ____ Plantar warts

15. ____ Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy

16. ____ Common cold

17. ____ Hepatitis B

18. ____ Fifth disease









A. Poxviridae

B. Herpesviridae

C. Papillomaviridae

D. Adenoviridae

E. Hepadnaviridae

F. Parvoviridae

G. Polyomaviridae