Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly lists the stages in the course of an infectious disease in order?
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 9 and 10:
a. Bordetella pertussis
b. Corynebacterium diphtheriae
c. Legionella pneumophila
d. Mycobacterium tuberculosis
e. none of the above
Causes the formation of a membrane across the throat.
Use the following choices to answer questions 1 through 4:
a. ehrlichiosis
b. Lyme disease
c. septic shock
d. toxoplasmosis
e. viral hemorrhagic fever
A patient presents with mental confusion, rapid breathing and heart rate, and low blood pressure. What is your diagnosis?