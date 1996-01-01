1) Viruses Prevent Antiviral Effects of AVPs

in this video we're going to talk more details about how some viruses are able to avoid the immune response by preventing antiviral effects of antiviral proteins or a VPs. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos what interference are and what they do. And so recall from those older videos that interference our side all kinds that are produced by virally infected cells. And when those virally infected cells produce the interference those interference can alert neighboring cells that have not yet been infected and allow those neighboring cells to produce antiviral proteins or a V. P. S. Now the infected cell is initially going to be able to identify the viral RNA. A via pattern recognition receptors or PR Rs inside of the cytoplasm for example a rig like receptor or a rig like PR R. Is an example of a pattern recognition receptor that can detect viral RNA. And so some viruses are able to coat their RNA with a viral protein that basically hides or protects the viral RNA from the cell cytoplasmic P. R. R. S. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of this idea and which will notice is that we're showing you how some viruses can protect their RNA and blocking apoptosis in cells. And so notice here what we're showing you is a virus that is coming into a host sell this big blue thing represents our host cell and we have a virus that is infecting the host cell and it encodes and releases its new its nuclear acid. It can be transcribed to form viral M. RNA. And which will notice is that in some cases viral proteins are able to bind and protect the viral RNA. And so here we have viral protein you can see the viral RNA is really the thread and the viral proteins are these little purple circles that are all over it. And so those viral proteins can protect the viral RNA and prevent RIG like receptors or RL RS, which are really just pattern recognition receptors that belonged to the host and prevent them from binding to the host to the viral RNA. And so notice that this big red X here represents the fact that the RIG like receptor is not able to to bind to uh the viral RNA. And so that means that the viral RNA is able to be translated to create viral proteins. And in addition, once these viral proteins have been made, many of these viral proteins may inhibit or block the process of apoptosis. And so which will notice is the viral proteins are in orange and the hosts apoptosis proteins are in green and the viral proteins can bind to the host uh apoptosis proteins and prevent apoptosis from occurring. And so what we need to recall is that from some of our previous lesson videos once again is that antiviral proteins can cause a virally infected cell to immediately go into apoptosis and apoptosis is preventing viral replication. And so it's in the viruses best interest to prevent apoptosis. And so some viruses are able to inhibit the expression of certain genes in the host cell that will prevent apoptosis so that the virus is able to replicate. And so once again, that's what we're seeing down below. Over here on this side, we're showing you how viral proteins can inhibit host apoptosis proteins from triggering apoptosis. So that way the virus blocks apoptosis, apoptosis does not occur and that allows the virus to be able to replicate. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on how some viruses are able to avoid the immune system by preventing antiviral effects. By again using proteins to prevent recognition uh through PR Rs and also using viral proteins to prevent and blocking apoptosis. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

