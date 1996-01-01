Intro to How Viruses Evade the Immune Response

in this video we're going to begin our lesson on how some viruses are able to evade the immune response. And so once again in order to successfully replicate inside of a host. Some viruses must evade host defense mechanisms. Now moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about three different ways by which some viruses can evade host defenses. And so which you'll notice is that down below we're going to mention each of these three different ways. But moving forward in their own separate videos will get to talk more details about each of these three different ways. And so the first way that some viruses can evade host defenses is by preventing the effects of anti viral proteins or a VPs. And so that could involve the use of viral proteins to protect viral M. RNA from rig like pr Rs pattern recognition receptors. And again we'll talk more details about this process. Moving forward. Another way by which some viruses can evade host defenses is by viruses interfering with the antigen presentation process. And so what you'll notice is that here is a virus and the virus is interfering with the antigen presentation process so that it will not be recognized by other immune cells. And again we'll talk more details about this process moving forward. And then last but not least. The third way by which some viruses can evade host defenses is by some viruses avoiding the effects of bound antibodies. And so once again we'll get to talk more about that later and talk about how some viruses are able to mutate to change their surface proteins to avoid being detected by antibodies. Uh, and so this year concludes our brief introduction to how some viruses can evade the immune response. And we'll get to talk more about each of these three different ways as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

