Which of the following reactions is most consistent with that of a base?
a) NH4+ → NH3 + H+
b) H2CO3 → HCO3- + H+
c) NaOH → Na+ + OH-
d) HCl → H+ + Cl-
The addition of an acid like HCl to an aqueous solution (pure water) would result in:
a) An increase in pH only.
b) Both the release of H+ and an increase in pH.
c) Both the release of H+ and a decrease in pH.
d) The release of H+ into the solution only.
e) A decrease in pH only.
In what way(s) do bases work to increase the pH of a solution?
a) Increasing the concentration of hydroxide ions.
b) Decreasing the concentration of hydrogen ions.
c) Decreasing the concentration of hydroxide ions.
d) Increasing the concentration of hydrogen ions.
e) Both a & b.
f) Both c & d.
Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.
HNO₃ →H⁺ + NO⁻₃
H₂SO₄ →2H⁺ + SO²₄⁻
H₂SO₄ →2H⁺ + SO²₄⁻
NaOH → Na⁺ + OH⁻
NaOH → Na⁺ + OH⁻
MgSO₄ → Mg²⁺ + SO²₄⁻
MgSO₄ → Mg²⁺ + SO²₄⁻
Select the false statement about salts. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Salts are ionic compounds.
b. Salts are formed when an acid and a base react with each other.
c. Salts consist of an anion and a cation component.
d. Salts may be inorganic.
e. Salts are usually acids.
f. Salts are usually hydrophilic.
Fill in the blanks:Acids donate _______________________ to an aqueous solution, which will lead to a(n) _______________________ in pH. In contrast, bases donate _______________________ to an aqueous solution and will _______________________ the pH. The pH of a solution with more OH−
than H+ will have a(n) _______________________ pH.