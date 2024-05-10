4. Water
Acids and Bases
Problem 2.5a
Select the false statement about salts. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Salts are ionic compounds.
b. Salts are formed when an acid and a base react with each other.
c. Salts consist of an anion and a cation component.
d. Salts may be inorganic.
e. Salts are usually acids.
f. Salts are usually hydrophilic.
