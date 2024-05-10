Select the false statement about salts. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. Salts are ionic compounds.

b. Salts are formed when an acid and a base react with each other.

c. Salts consist of an anion and a cation component.

d. Salts may be inorganic.

e. Salts are usually acids.

f. Salts are usually hydrophilic.