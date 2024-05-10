4. Water
Acids and Bases
Problem 2.8ab
Fill in the blanks:Acids donate _______________________ to an aqueous solution, which will lead to a(n) _______________________ in pH. In contrast, bases donate _______________________ to an aqueous solution and will _______________________ the pH. The pH of a solution with more OH−
than H+ will have a(n) _______________________ pH.
