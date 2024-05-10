Which of the following is/are true regarding proteins? Select all that apply.

(NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. Proteins are made of amino acids.

b. Proteins can have higher-order structure.

c. Proteins are made by hydrolysis reactions.

d. Peptides are large proteins.

e. A protein's secondary structure is independent of the primary structure.

f. If the protein's primary structure is altered, it will not impact the protein's tertiary

structure.