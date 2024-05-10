5. Molecules of Microbiology
Proteins
3:24 minutes
Problem 2.18a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following is/are true regarding proteins? Select all that apply.
(NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Proteins are made of amino acids.
b. Proteins can have higher-order structure.
c. Proteins are made by hydrolysis reactions.
d. Peptides are large proteins.
e. A protein's secondary structure is independent of the primary structure.
f. If the protein's primary structure is altered, it will not impact the protein's tertiary
structure.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
16
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos