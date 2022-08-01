in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on proteins Now. Proteins are one of the major classes of bio molecule polymers that are made up of amino acid monomers, and so amino acids are the monomers that make up proteins. Now the co Vaillant bonds that link adjacent amino acids together in a chain are specifically referred to as peptide bonds, and we'll be able to see some examples of these peptide bonds down below in our image. But it's also important to note that the protein polymers are actually going to have directionality, meaning that in the chain of the protein polymer, one end is going to be chemically different than the opposite end. And so we refer to these ends as the end terminal end and the C terminal end. And so let's take a look at our example image down below at the formation of proteins from amino acid monitors to get a better idea of these concepts. And so notice over here on the far left hand side, we're showing you all of these separate individual circles, which represent amino acid monomers, and so these are amino acids that air separate from each other But of course, if we join these amino acid monomers together in a chain like what we see here, then we're building ourselves a protein polymer and notice that the protein polymer has directionality because on one end over here, it's chemically different than the opposite end over here. And so the end that has the amino group, like what we see over here, is referred to as the end terminal end because the amino group has a nitrogen atom. And then this other group that we see over here on the opposite end is referred to as the C terminal end. Because it has a car box Aled Group, which we see over here and then notice that each of these separate amino acid monomers are being co violently linked together through these bonds that we see right here. And these bonds that covertly lengthy a genome adjacent amino acids together are referred to as peptide bonds. And so this here really concludes our introduction to proteins. And we're going to continue to talk more and more about proteins as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video

