7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
The Glycocalyx: Capsules & Slime Layers
Which term describes a bacterial glycocalyx that is loosely attached and easily removed?
Which bacterial structure primarily protects bacteria from being phagocytized by host immune cells?
Which of the following best explains why the presence of a capsule or slime layer benefits a bacterial cell?
- Multiple Choice
What is the function of the glycocalyx in bacterial cells?
- Multiple Choice
__________ is the slime-like layer of polysaccharides on the outer surface of bacterial cells.
- Multiple Choice
___________ are an organized layer of polysaccharides tightly anchored to the cell wall.
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a function of slime layers and capsules:
- Textbook Question
How are capsules and cell wall components related to pathogenicity? Give specific examples.
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is not a function of a glycocalyx?
a. It forms pseudopods for faster mobility of an organism.
b. It can protect a bacterial cell from drying out.
c. It hides a bacterial cell from other cells.
d. It allows a bacterium to stick to a host.604views
- Textbook Question
- Textbook Question
The nature of bacterial capsules ___________ .
a. causes widespread blood clotting
b. allows phagocytes to readily engulf these bacteria
c. affects the virulence of these bacteria
d. has no effect on the virulence of bacteria632views