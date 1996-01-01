7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Gram-Negative Cell Walls
Gram-negative cells contain a periplasmic space that is:
Which component forms the bottom layer of a Gram-negative bacterial cell wall?
Under a microscope, Gram-negative bacteria (when dyed with the Gram stain) appear:
In the figure showing different bacterial cell wall structures labeled A, B, and C, which diagram represents a Gram-negative cell wall?
Which of the following best describes the gram-negative cell wall?
Which of the following correctly lists the main components of the cell envelope in a Gram-negative bacterium, from outside to inside?
Which term describes a toxin that is part of the outer membrane in a Gram-negative bacterial cell?
Which of the following statements accurately describes the gram-negative outer membrane?
Which of the following components of the gram-negative cell wall anchors the outer membrane to the thin peptidoglycan layer?
What part of Lipopolysaccharide is the endotoxin during bacterial infections?
Which of the following statements regarding porins is TRUE?
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–4.
a. No change will result; the solution is isotonic.
b. Water will move into the cell.
c. Water will move out of the cell.
d. The cell will undergo osmotic lysis.
e. Sucrose will move into the cell from an area of higher concentration to one of lower concentration.
Which statement best describes what happens when a gram-negative bacterium is placed in distilled water and penicillin?
Which of the following does not belong with the others?
a. Enterobacteriales
b. Lactobacillales
c. Legionellales
d. Pasteurellales
e. Vibrionales
Which of the following is an intracellular parasite?
a. Rickettsia
b. Mycobacterium
c. Bacillus
d. Staphylococcus
e. Streptococcus
When Legionella was newly discovered, why was it classified with the pseudomonads?
a. It is a pathogen.
b. It is an aerobic gram-negative rod.
c. It is difficult to culture.
d. It is found in water.
e. none of the above