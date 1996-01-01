Which of the following best describes the gram-negative cell wall?
A
Contains a thin peptidoglycan layer and an outer membrane with lipopolysaccharides
B
Is composed primarily of a thick peptidoglycan layer without an outer membrane
C
Contains teichoic acids embedded in a thick peptidoglycan layer
D
Lacks peptidoglycan and consists only of a plasma membrane
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the basic structural differences between gram-positive and gram-negative bacterial cell walls. Gram-positive bacteria have a thick peptidoglycan layer, while gram-negative bacteria have a thinner peptidoglycan layer.
Understand that gram-negative bacteria possess an additional outer membrane outside the thin peptidoglycan layer, which is absent in gram-positive bacteria.
Recognize that the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria contains lipopolysaccharides (LPS), which are important for the bacteria's structural integrity and can act as endotoxins.
Note that teichoic acids are components found only in gram-positive bacteria, embedded within their thick peptidoglycan layer, and are not present in gram-negative bacteria.
Conclude that the best description of the gram-negative cell wall is that it contains a thin peptidoglycan layer and an outer membrane with lipopolysaccharides.
