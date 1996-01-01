Textbook Question
When Legionella was newly discovered, why was it classified with the pseudomonads?
a. It is a pathogen.
b. It is an aerobic gram-negative rod.
c. It is difficult to culture.
d. It is found in water.
e. none of the above
NAME IT These aerobic, gram-negative bacteria produce tracheal cytotoxin that kills ciliated cells of the trachea.
NAME IT Intracellular reticulate bodies of this gram-negative bacterium convert to elementary bodies that can infect a new host cell.