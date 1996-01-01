Textbook Question
Which one of the following does not belong with the others?
a. Enterococcus
b. Lactobacillus
c. Staphylococcus
d. Streptococcus
e. All are grouped together.
NAME IT This anaerobic, gram-positive rod is found on the skin. Infections are often treated with retinoids or benzoyl peroxide.
Gram-positive bacteria __________.
a. have a thick cell wall, which retains crystal violet dye
b. contain teichoic acids in their cell walls
c. appear purple after Gram staining
d. all of the above