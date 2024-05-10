7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Gram-Positive Cell Walls
Problem 4.9a
You have isolated a motile, gram-positive cell with no visible nucleus. You can assume this cell has
a. ribosomes.
b. mitochondria.
c. an endoplasmic reticulum.
d. a Golgi complex.
e. all of the above
