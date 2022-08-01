in this video, we're going to talk more details about grand positive cell walls. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that gram positive bacteria will actually absorb and retain the gram stain unlike the gram negative cells. And also recall that grand positive cell walls are made up of a thick layer of pepto Glicken. Unlike gram negative cell walls, which have a thin layer of peptidoglycan. Now, even though grand positive cells have this thick layer of potato blight can really, really small molecules such as sugars and amino acids, they can pass freely across this thick layer of potato black and now in between the cell wall and the plasma membrane is a gel like substance that is called the peri plasm and the peri plasm is also sometimes referred to as the Perry plasvic space. It's the region that has this gel like substance. Now there are also these complex polymers of sugars that are called tech OIC uh assets and these tech OIC acids are once again, these complex polymers of sugars that are only found in the cell walls of gram positive bacteria. The Tech OIC acids are not generally found in the cell walls of gram negative bacteria. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we could get a better understanding of this overview of the grand positive cell wall structure. And so over here, notice that we're showing you a gram positive cell that has a grand positive cell wall. And of course, we know that it's going to have a thick layer of peptidoglycan, which is this layer that is in blue. And so if we zoom into this particular region, which is what you see here, you can see that the potato blight can layer is really, really thick and embedded within this potato blight can layer. You'll find these tick OIC acids which are running vertically here through this part of the image. And so once again, these tech OIC acids are these complex polymers of sugars that are only going to be found in grand positive cell walls, not in gram negative cell wall. So that is one difference that you want to make sure that you are aware of. Now also notice that in between the peptidoglycan layer that's above and the plasma membrane that's below. Right in between the two is the peri plasm and the peri plasm is also sometimes referred to as the perry plasvic space. Now, this year concludes our brief introduction to the grand positive cell walls, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. And then we'll talk about the gram negative cell walls. So I'll see you all in our next video.

