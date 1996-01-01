7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Gram-Positive Cell Walls
- Multiple ChoiceWhich two types of acids are characteristic components of the Gram-positive cell wall, in addition to peptidoglycan?7views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following components is a major structural feature of Gram-positive bacterial cell walls?8views
- Multiple ChoiceEach of the following statements concerning the gram-positive cell wall is true EXCEPT:21views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following compounds is commonly found associated with the cell walls of Gram-positive bacteria, but not Gram-negative bacteria?5views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following best describes a key structural feature of the cell envelope in Gram-positive bacteria?17views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich description best characterizes the cell wall of a Gram-positive bacterium?9views
- Multiple ChoiceBacterial cell walls that are resistant to drying contain which of the following components?8views
- Multiple ChoiceAll of the following are found in the cell walls of Gram-positive bacteria except __________.9views
- Multiple ChoiceUpon completion of the Gram stain, Gram-positive cells will appear:18views
- Textbook Question
You have isolated a motile, gram-positive cell with no visible nucleus. You can assume this cell has
a. ribosomes.
b. mitochondria.
c. an endoplasmic reticulum.
d. a Golgi complex.
e. all of the above905views
- Multiple Choice
The cell wall of Gram-positive bacteria:1416views4rank
- Multiple Choice
___________ are sugar polymers found in the cell wall of gram-positive bacteria.897views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Teichoic acids are typically found:1100views12rank
- Textbook Question
Which statement best describes what happens when a gram-positive bacterium is placed in distilled water and penicillin?576views
- Textbook Question
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–4.
a. No change will result; the solution is isotonic.
b. Water will move into the cell.
c. Water will move out of the cell.
d. The cell will undergo osmotic lysis.
e. Sucrose will move into the cell from an area of higher concentration to one of lower concentration.
Which statement best describes what happens when a gram-positive bacterium is placed in an aqueous solution of lysozyme and 10% sucrose?584views