Which domains of life are classified as prokaryotes?
7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
In bacteria, DNA will be found in _______________.
Which of the following is/are a primary difference(s) between all prokaryotes and eukaryotic cells?
Which of the following is not a common feature shared by all types of cells?
You isolate a cell with the following characteristics:(1) no nucleus, (2) a cell wall, and the cell is (3) 2 μm in size. This cell could be a/an:
Which of the following options include prokaryotic cells? Select all that apply.
(NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Eukarya
b. Archaea
c. Protista
d. Bacteria
e. Fungi
Select any of the following characteristics that would NOT apply to prokaryotes. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Generally simpler than eukaryotes
b. Multicellular
c. Lack a true nucleus
d. Tend to have a single circular chromosome
e. Often lack a cell wall
f. All make endospores
g. Divide by mitosis
h. Includes the Domain Archaea
i. Includes the Domain Bacteria
j. Includes the Domain Eukarya
Complete the Venn diagram that compares and contrasts prokaryotes and eukaryotes. <IMAGE>
How do archaeal flagella differ from bacterial flagella and eukaryotic flagella?
Contrast bacterial and eukaryotic cells by filling in the following table.
<IMAGE>
Label the structures of the following prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells. With a single word or short phrase, explain the function of each structure.
<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
a. h.
b. i.
c. j.
d. k.
e. l.
f. m.
g. n.
o.
p.
q.
Compare bacterial cells and algal cells, giving at least four similarities and four differences.
Contrast a cell of Streptococcus pyogenes (a bacterium) with the unicellular protozoan Entamoeba histolytica, listing at least eight differences.