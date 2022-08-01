How to Remember the Order of the Phases of Mitosis

in this video, we're going to talk about how to remember the order of the phases of my toe, sis. And so this is a strategy that I think about that is really effective for May. And so if it's effective for May, I believe that it can also be effective for you as well. And so when you're thinking about the order of the phases of my toes is personally I think about the M in meta phase, and that's because I think that the M N meta phase is the M in the word metal. And so I know that meta phase is going to be the phase that's right in the middle. And so if I know that there are five phases, total meta phase is going to be the one in the middle. And that means that there are going to be two phases that come before, and there are going to be two phases that come after. And so I start here with Metta phase being the middle phase. And then what you need to know is that the root pro is a route that means before and so pro meta phase and pro fes both have this route. That means before pro meta phase is going to be the phase that comes just before metaphor. So it comes right before meta fades pro meta phase and then pro phase is just going to come before everything else. And so pro fes the root pro again means before, So it just comes before everything. So now you've got these first three in the correct order, Then you think about the A N and a phase. And I think, hey, the A in Anna phases for the a N after. And so Anna phase is going to come just after the middle phase meta phase. And so anna phase comes right here at this position. And then you think about the T in tele phase and you think, Hey, the tea and tele phases for the tea and tail end because tele phase is coming at the tail end of my toe, sis. And so if you're able to remember those details there, then you'll be able to remember the order of the phases of mitosis. No problem every time. And so this year concludes our lesson known how to remember the order of the phases of my toast is, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course, I'll see you all in our next video.

