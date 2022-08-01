in this video we're going to begin our lesson on mitosis and my Asus. And so rather than dividing by binary fission, like what pro carry attic cells do you carry, Attic cells will divide via the process of either mitosis or my yo sis. Now in this video we're going to do a quick overview of mitosis. But later in our course in a different video we'll do a quick overview of mitosis. And so one thing to keep in mind is that for this process of mitosis we have other videos in our biology course that go into a lot more detail. And so if you need those videos from your old biology courses, be sure to go back and check out those videos and our biology course. So that being said mitosis is defined as the a sexual process of dividing the nucleus and the genetic material within the nucleus. And so mitosis can be defined as division of the nucleus and my toes. This will occur in a specific set of cells known as somatic cells, which are really just body cells and pretty much includes all types of cells except for the gannets or the sex cells. Now my toes, this is actually going to start with just one deployed cell or one cell that has two copies of every chromosome. But my toes is ends with two genetically identical cells meaning they have exactly the same DNA. And those cells will be deployed as well, meaning once again that they have two copies of every chromosome. Now, as you can see by this image down below my toast is actually consists of five different phases which are pro fes pro meta phase, meta phase and phase and tell a phase. And so in each of these phases there are characteristic events that occur that once again we cover all of those character characteristic events in our biology videos in our biology course. However, just to do a brief recap of these events and pro phase, what happens is the chromosome 10 is going to coil down and condense into tightly coiled chromosomes that are distinct and visible under a microscope. Then the main topic spindle is also going to begin to form which is made of micro tubules and pro meta phase. The methodic spindle is going to attach to each of the chromosomes at these proteins called kinetic cords, which in this image are these little green circles that you see uh right in the middle here. Then the nuclear envelope is also going to break down in meta phase. All of the chromosomes are going to line up in a single file row, right in the middle of the cell. In anna phase, the sister chroma kids are going to be pulled apart from one another so that each pole gets an identical copy of the D. N. A. And then tell a phase is the last phase, which is pretty much the reverse of pro fes and pro meta phase. And so the nuclear envelope is going to form that my topic spindle breaks down the tightly coiled chromosomes uncoil and unravel back into chroma tin. And following tele phase is the process of psychokinesis, which will actually split the cell cell cytoplasm and split the cell into two. And so this is the overview of mitosis here and in our next lesson video we'll be able to talk about a little memory tool for how you can go about memorizing the order of the phases of mitosis. And then later we'll get to talk more about mitosis. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts