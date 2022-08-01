in this video, we're going to begin our overview of my Asus, which is one of the ways that some specialized eukaryotic cells can divide. Now one thing I want to point out before we continue is that in this video we're only going to be doing an overview of my Asus and in our biology course we have a set of videos that go into a lot more details of both mitosis and my Asus. And so if you need to make sure to go check those out. And so my oasis is actually going to start with a deployed cell just like mitosis starts with a deployed cell. However, in my aosis the deployed cell is a specialized cell called a germ cell and a germ cell is the precursor cell to what are known as gannets or sex cells such as the sperm and males and the eggs and females. And so my Asus is going to start with a deployed germ cell. But mitosis is actually going to end with four genetically diverse cells or four cells that have different or unique D. N. A. And these cells are going to be hap Lloyd gametes meaning that they have only one copy of every chromosome or half the number of chromosomes as a deployed cell. And once again they are gametes which means that they are sex cells such as again uh sperm and male or egg and female. Now the overall process of mitosis is actually broken down into two rounds of cell division that scientists refer to as my Asus one and my Asus two. Now my Asus one is also sometimes referred to as reduction all division because it reduces the ploy the number. Um and deployed is just referring to the number of sets of chromosomes and it does this by separating homologous chromosomes. And so in my Asus one basically what happens is a deployed germ cell and deployed is also represented by the variable to end A deployed germ cell is going to divide into two half Lloyd daughter cells. And so this is just the first round of cell division in my aosis. So this is the halfway point of mitosis. And so in the second round of cell division mitosis in mitosis to which is known as equation all division because it maintains an equal ploy the number after the division, meaning that it maintains the same number of sets of chromosomes. And so it does this by separating what are known as sister chroma ted's rather than separating homologous chromosomes. And so essentially what happens in mitosis to which is a continuation of mitosis. one uh the hap Lloyd cells from my Asus one are going to each divide, producing a total of four. Once again genetically diverse hap Lloyd Grammys as we mentioned up above here. And so if we take a look at this image down below, we can get a better understanding of this overview of mitosis which again is broken up into mitosis one and mitosis too. And so notice over here on the left hand side we're showing you a germ cell which is a deployed cell and that's represented by two n. And so in interphase one which is the phase that occurs before mitosis even begins. The germ cell is going to replicate its DNA. It's going to duplicate its DNA and then it will enter into my Asus one or reduction aled division which is represented here in this phase. And so in this uh my Asus one cell division basically this germ cell is going to divide to produce to hap Lloyd daughter cells and it's gone from being a deployed cell to hap Lloyd cells which means that it is a reduction all division because deploy the numbers decreased and then what we have here is my Asus two follows mitosis one it's really continuation. And so each of these hap Lloyd cells is going to divide to create a total of four cells as you see here and these four cells are going to be hap Lloyd gametes once again meaning that they have half the number of chromosomes and that they would turn into either sperm cell and male or an excel and females. And so really this process of mitosis is used specifically for forming game, it's the formation of sex sells and so this year concludes our brief overview of my Asus and once again if you need more details of my Asus be sure to go check out those videos that we have in our biology course. That being said I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts