Meiosis II

So now that we've introduced the first half of my oh sis, which is my Asus one in our last lesson video. In this video, we're going to introduce the second half of my oh sis, which is my oasis to and so recall from our last lesson video of my oasis one that my oasis one starts with a deployed cell and it ends with two Hap Lloyd daughter cells. But these hap Lloyd daughter cells still have replicated chromosomes, which means that cell division is not yet over with. And so these two hap Lloyd daughter cells that result from my oh sis one are going to transition into the second half of my oasis, my oasis to and so in my oasis to each of the hap Lloyd daughter cells produced in my Asus. One is going to divide, and that's going to end up forming a total off four genetically diverse hap Lloyd gam. It's now later, in our course, we'll talk about how this genetic diversity arises during my oh sis. But for now we're going to focus on the events of my oh sis to and in terms of the events that occur in each phase of my Asus two. It actually turns out that my house is too is almost exactly the same as my toe sis. And really, the only difference is that my toe sis starts with a deployed cell, whereas my Asus two starts with Hap Lloyd cells from my Asus one. But outside of that, my oh sis two And my toasts are practically the same and so very, very similarly to might Asus. Chromosomes are going to align in just one single file row during meta phase two. And that's exactly what happens during meta phase of my toasts. The chromosomes align in one single file row and recall from our last lesson video that this was not the case for my oh sis one meta phase one. Because during my Asus one meta phase one chromosomes did not align in one row the chromosomes aligned in two rows and that makes a big difference. And if we take a look at our image down below of my Asus two right here, which you'll notice is that it also has very, very similar phases to my toes is in terms of having a pro fes meta phase and phase and telephones. But which will notice is that each of these phases is follow it up by the number two. So we have pro phase two meta phase two and phase two and tell a phase two to indicate that these are the faces that belong to my oh, sis To and again really my oasis to is almost exactly the same as my toe sis. And so what you'll notice is the events here are going to be exactly the same. And really, uh, even though we're not showing you a pro meta phase between pro fes and meta phase, the events of pro meta phase are still occurring there. Just occurring. Uh, they're being batch here with pro fes, and so that's something important to keep in mind. And really, my oasis to is my toast is just occurring immediately after my oasis want. That's a way to think of it and so noticed that during meta phase two of my oasis to the chromosomes are aligning in just one single file row instead of aligning in two rows like what we saw during my Oasis one and also very, very similarly to mitosis during my Asus two Sister Crowe motives are actually going to separate and be divided during an a phase two of my closest to just like Sister Crowe. Motives are separated during an a phase of my toe, sis. And so if we take a look at our image down below at anna phase to notice that these replicated chromosomes are being divided And so the sister Chromatis are being separated and divided from each other. And so notice that, uh, this, uh, a sister chromatic here is going in this direction, whereas this one here is going in the opposite direction. And this sister chromatic here is being pulled into this direction, and this one here is being pulled into this direction over here. And so notice that Anna Phase two here is occurring in each of the half Lloyd daughter cells that results from my oasis one. So, uh, pro phase two occurs in each of these cells. Meta phase two occurs in each of these cells and so on. And so again, the phases of my oasis to are practically the same as the phases of my toasts. And really, the only difference is that pro fes my my Asus two is starting with Hap Lloyd cells instead of starting with deployed cells. And, of course, because each of these cells is going to undergo a cell division, there's going to be a total of four cells that are going to result. And these four cells are all hap Lloyd. And so you start with Hap Lloyd cells and my Asus two, and you end with Hap Lloyd cells as well. And so that's why it's called Equation Aled division. At times since deploy, the number remains equal. And so this year really concludes our brief introduction to my oh sis to the second half of my oh sis and how really it's going to result toe informing four genetically diverse hap Lloyd gammy knees. And so these four cells here, you could imagine, would either be sperm or egg, depending on if it's male or female. And so again, this year concludes our introduction to my oasis, too, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts