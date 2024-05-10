12. Meiosis
Meiosis II
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Which statement describes a major difference between meiosis II and mitosis in a diploid animal?
a) Homologous chromosomes align on the metaphase plate in meiosis II.
b) Sister chromatids separate in mitosis, and homologous chromosomes separate in meiosis II.
c) Meiosis II occurs in a haploid cell, while mitosis occurs in diploid cells.
d) Meiosis II is known as 'reductional division' while mitosis is known as 'equatorial division'.
During which of the following stages of meiosis do homologous chromosomes pair up and align along the metaphase plate of the cell?
a) Metaphase I of meiosis.
b) Telophase I of meiosis.
c) Anaphase I of mitosis.
d) Metaphase II of meiosis.
What separates during Anaphase II?
a) The cytoplasm.
b) Sister Chromatids.
c) Homologous chromosomes.
d) Daughter nuclei.