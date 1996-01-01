Crows break the shells of certain molluscs before eating them by dropping them onto rocks. Hypothesizing that crows drop the molluscs from a height that gives the most food for the least effort (optimal foraging), a researcher dropped shells from different heights and counted the drops it took to break them.
a. The researcher measured the average drop height for crows and found that it was 5.23 m. Does this support the researcher’s hypothesis? Explain.
b. Describe an experiment to determine whether dropping molluscs from an optimal height is learned or innate.
