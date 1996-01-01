General Biology
40. Circulatory System
Circulatory and Respiratory Anatomy
Blood returning to the mammalian heart in a pulmonary vein drains first into the a. left atrium. b. right atrium. c. left ventricle. d. right ventricle.
Similar Solution
3m
