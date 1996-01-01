General Biology
Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biology1&2 with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
The bacteria that Griffith experimented with were termed "R" and "S" bacteria because:
In his transformation experiments, what phenomenon did Griffith observe?
Hershey and Chase set out to determine what molecule served as the unit of inheritance. Which molecular component of the T2 virus actually ended up inside the cell?
Choose the incorrect statement about the results of the Hershey-Chase Experiment.
Which of the following facts did Hershey and Chase make use of in trying to determine whether DNA or protein is the genetic material?
Cytosine (C) makes up 42% of the nucleotides in a sample of DNA from an organism. Approximately what percentage of the nucleotides in this sample will be thymine (T)?
Thymine (T) makes up 28% of the nucleotides in a sample of DNA from an organism. Approximately what percentage of the nucleotides in this sample will be guanine (G)?
The scientist/s that was/were given credit for first determining the structure of DNA is/are:
The scientist/s that used x-ray diffraction to help reveal the structure of DNA is/are:
In the polymerization of DNA, a phosphodiester bond is formed between a phosphate group of the nucleotide being added and which of the following atoms or molecules of the last nucleotide in the DNA strand?
Within a double-stranded DNA molecule, adenine (A) forms hydrogen bonds with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) forms hydrogen bonds with guanine (G). What is the significance of the structural arrangement?
The Meselson-Stahl experiment demonstrated that DNA replication produces new molecules of DNA each containing…
The DNA of a phage was injected into the bacterial host, but the protein coat remained outside. The viral DNA directed the host to replicate the new phage viruses. Which scientist(s) are associated with this finding?
Which of the following is incorrect regarding DNA replication forks?
What is the function of the enzyme topoisomerase in DNA replication?
If the sequence of the 5'-3' strand is AATGCTAC, the complementary sequence has the following sequence:
Which is involved in replicating the lagging strand of DNA, but is not involved in leading strand replication?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the difference between the leading and the lagging strands of DNA during DNA replication?
The mechanisms of DNA synthesis differs between the two new daughter strands during replication. This is due to the fact that:
Below is a close-up of the portion of a DNA replication bubble.
Helicase is shown as a yellow triangle currently moving from left to right. Based on what you know about the creation of new DNA during replication, which is the lagging strand and why?
During DNA replication, the enzyme ___________, catalyzes the elongation of new DNA by adding, to the 3' end of the previous nucleotide, new nucleotides that are complementary to a DNA template.
Which of the following enzymes breaks the hydrogen bonds between the DNA strands?
Which of the following enzyme-function matches is incorrect?
Which of the following enzymes is responsible for removing RNA primers and replacing them with DNA?
Researchers found a strain of E. coli bacteria that had mutation rates one hundred times higher than normal. Which of the following statements correctly describes the most likely cause of these mutations?
What are telomeres?
Which of the following effects might be caused by reduced or very little active telomerase activity?
Which of the following types of cells are affected most by telomere shortening?
Telomere shortening puts a limit on the number of times a cell can divide. Research has shown that telomerase can extend the life span human cells. How might adding telomerase affect cellular aging?
Download the Mobile app
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.