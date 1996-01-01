Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Which of the following respiratory systems is not closely associated with a blood supply? a. the lungs of a vertebrate b. the gills of a fish c. the tracheal system of an insect d. the skin of an earthworm

Similar Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.