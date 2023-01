Problem

In cats, fur color is determined by an X-linked gene; There are two alleles for this gene, one allele is for black fur and the other is for orange fur. In cats, a heterozygote female has calico (black and orange patches) colored fur. What kinds of offspring would you expect from the mating of a black female and an orange male?

a) Calico females & calico males.

b) Black females & orange males.

c) Calico females & black males.

d) Orange females & black males.