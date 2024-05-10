13. Mendelian Genetics
X-Inactivation

X-Inactivation
Multiple Choice
In cats, fur color is determined by an X-linked gene; There are two alleles for this gene, one allele is for black fur and the other is for orange fur. In cats, a heterozygote female has calico (black and orange patches) colored fur. What kinds of offspring would you expect from the mating of a black female and an orange male?
a) Calico females & calico males.
b) Black females & orange males.
c) Calico females & black males.
d) Orange females & black males.
Multiple Choice
A genetic defect in humans results in the absence of sweat glands in the skin. Some men have this defect all over their bodies, but in women it is usually expressed in a peculiar way: A woman with this defect typically has small patches of skin with sweat glands and other patches without sweat glands. In women, the pattern of sweat-gland distribution can best be explained by __________.
