General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
39. Digestive System
Digestion
Problem
In which organ does almost all enzymatic digestion of food occur? (A) stomach (B) small intestine (C) large intestine (D) pancreas
Show Answer
Similar Solution
42s
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
HHMI BioInteractive: Fate of Fat
by Pearson
28 views
Animation: Overview of the Human Digestive System
by Pearson
118 views
Animation: Digestive System Function
by Pearson
43 views
Digestive System 7- Large intestine
by Wendy Riggs
78 views
Introduction to Large Intestine
by Andrey K
43 views
Anatomy and Physiology of the Large Intestine [Colon]
by Catalyst University
120 views
Food and Feeding
by Jason Amores Sumpter
62 views
All about the large intestine
by MooMooMath and Science
53 views
Large Intestine | Colon
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
32 views
Carbohydrate (Glucose) Absorption
by Wondersofchemistry
38 views
absorption
by ben Sir
32 views
IGCSE BIOLOGY REVISION - [Syllabus 7.5] Absorption
by Cambridge In 5 Minutes
106 views
GCSE Science Revision Biology "Absorption in the Small Intestine"
by Freesciencelessons
82 views
Small Intestine & Nutrient Absorption
by Anatomy and Physiology for Paramedics
107 views
Duodenum | Small Intestine
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
71 views
Digestive System 3, Pancreas
by Dr. John Campbell
21 views
Learn about the small intestine | Bile juice | Pancreatic juice | Intestinal juice
by Mercy Education media
91 views
Emulsification of Fats
by Andrey K
17 views
The Role and Anatomy of the Pancreas
by ThePancreasPatient
26 views
Digestive Enzymes of Small Intestine and Pancreas
by Andrey K
80 views
Digestive System
by Michael Zappala
45 views
Digestion of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats
by SvenPerryBiology
56 views
Chemical and Mechanical Digestion - More Science on the Learning Videos Channel
by Harmony Square
126 views
How does your stomach help your digestion?
by MooMooMath and Science
11 views
Stomach Digestion
by greatpacificmedia
72 views
The Digestive System
by Bozeman Science
198 views
WCLN - The Pharynx and the Esophagus - Biology
by W CLN
35 views
Oral Cavity & Esophagus
by Anatomy and Physiology for Paramedics
27 views
Mechanism Process Food in Mouth, Esophagus and Stomach
by Human Physiology
112 views
Oral Cavity, Pharynx and Esophagus
by Andrey K
40 views
Digestive System, Part 1: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #33
by CrashCourse
205 views
The Digestive Process - University of Michigan Health System
by Michigan Medicine
53 views
The path of food through the digestive system
by MooMooMath and Science
150 views
Digestive System
by Amoeba Sisters
112 views
How your digestive system works - Emma Bryce
by TED-Ed
120 views
Biology in Focus Ch 33 Animal Nutrition
by Jim Sparks
26 views
Animal Nutrition and Diet
by Baylor Tutoring Center
75 views
Animal Nutrition
by Vance Kite
25 views
Chapter 33 Animal Nutrition and Digestion
by Edward Kerschen
46 views
Digestion and Digestive Tracts
by Jason Amores Sumpter
66 views
1
Mouth and Esophagus
by Jason Amores Sumpter
75 views
Stomach
by Jason Amores Sumpter
42 views
1
Small Intestine and Pancreas
by Jason Amores Sumpter
88 views
Nutrient Absorption
by Jason Amores Sumpter
44 views
Large Intestine
by Jason Amores Sumpter
51 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.