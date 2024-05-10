It is estimated that 15% of Americans do not always have access to enough food. Worldwide, more than 1 billion people go to bed hungry most nights, and millions of people have starved to death in recent decades. In some cases, war, poor crop yields, and disease epidemics strip people of food. Many say instead that it is not inadequate food production but unequal food ­distribution that causes food shortages. What responsibility do nations have for feeding their citizens? For feeding the people of other countries? What do you think you can do to lessen world hunger?