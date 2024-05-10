39. Digestive System
Digestion
Animals need two types of organic precursors from their food, __________, to serve as the raw materials for the synthesis of larger organic molecules.
Multiple Choice
A breakfast cereal advertises that it contains essential vitamins and minerals. In this context, the word essential means __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following are considered essential nutrients: (1) certain carbohydrates, (2) certain fatty acids, (3) certain amino acids, and/or (4) cholesterol?
Multiple Choice
B vitamins should be consumed daily, but vitamin A can be consumed more sporadically. Why is this true?
Multiple Choice
__________ are needed in the diet as components of teeth and bone, as parts of certain enzymes, for normal muscle and nerve function, and for water balance.
Multiple Choice
An insufficient supply of chemical energy in the diet or a shortage of one or more essential nutrients results in which of the following?
Multiple Choice
Despite long days grazing on tall grasses, several of the cattle released into a new pasture have oddly shaped or broken legs and often lie down. These cattle might be suffering from __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following animals has a gastrovascular cavity with a single opening?
Multiple Choice
In vertebrates, food is moved along the length of the digestive system by __________.
Multiple Choice
Chemical digestion of carbohydrates begins in the __________ with the action of __________.
Multiple Choice
How is the stomach lining protected from the strongly acidic pH of its contents?
Multiple Choice
The liver and pancreas add their secretions to the partially digested food produced in the stomach, in the __________ of the small intestine.
Multiple Choice
The natural antacid that protects the intestines against stomach acid is produced by the __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following processes, structures, or conditions are properly matched?
Multiple Choice
Pepsin is an enzyme produced in the stomach that attacks proteins to break them down into smaller peptide molecules. Which of the following statements about this enzyme is true?
Multiple Choice
The lungs consist of many small air sacs and blood vessels, which greatly increase surface area and improve the transfer of substances through their walls. The structures in the digestive system most similar in function to these air sacs and capillaries are the __________.
Multiple Choice
Gallstone surgery sometimes requires that the gallbladder be removed. Patients are then advised to avoid ingesting large amounts of fat because __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following animals rely on symbiotic relationships with bacteria to obtain nutrients?
Multiple Choice
How would you expect the digestive system of a hawk to compare with that of a seed-eating sparrow?
Multiple Choice
Researchers provided radioactively labeled food to a dog and traced the movement of absorbed molecules. Which type of molecule moved along a path different from all the others?
Multiple Choice
During some types of antibiotic treatments, patients often experience diarrhea because __________.
Multiple Choice
Symbiotic bacteria living in our large intestines provide us with __________.
Multiple Choice
What relation do indigestible plant fibers, prokaryotes, and vitamins have with the digestive system?
Textbook Question
Fat digestion yields fatty acids and glycerol. Protein digestion yields amino acids. Both digestive processes a. occur inside cells in most animals. b. add a water molecule to break bonds. c. require a low pH resulting from HCl production. d. consume ATP.
Textbook Question
Label the parts of the human digestive system below and indicate the functions of these organs and glands. a. b. c. d. e. f. g. h. i. j. k. l.
Textbook Question
There are several key concepts introduced in this chapter: Structure correlates with function; an animal's body has a hierarchy of organization with emergent properties at each level; and complex bodies have structural adaptations that increase surface area for exchange. Label the tissue layers shown in this section of the small intestine, and describe how this diagram illustrates these three concepts.. a. Microvilli b. Mucosa c. Muscularis d. Sub-serous layer e. Serosa
Textbook Question
The mammalian trachea and esophagus both connect to the a. pharynx. b. stomach. c. large intestine. d. rectum.
Textbook Question
What is a plasmid? a. an organelle found in many bacteria and certain eukaryotes b. a circular DNA molecule that replicates independently of the main chromosome(s) c. a type of virus that has a DNA genome and infects certain types of human cells, including lung and respiratory tract tissue d. a type of virus that has an RNA genome, codes for reverse transcriptase, and inserts a cDNA copy of its genome into cells
Textbook Question
Complete the following map summarizing the nutritional needs of animals that are met by a healthy diet. a. b. c. d. e. f. g.
Textbook Question
In which organ does almost all enzymatic digestion of food occur? (A) stomach (B) small intestine (C) large intestine (D) pancreas
Textbook Question
Which of the following organs is incorrectly paired with its function? a. stomach—protein digestion b. large intestine—bile production c. small intestine—nutrient absorption d. pancreas—enzyme production
Textbook Question
Earthworms, which are substrate feeders. feed mostly on mineral substrates. filter small organisms from the soil. are bulk feeders that ingest large pieces of food. eat their way through the soil, feeding on partially decayed organic matter.
Textbook Question
In which digestive system organ does nearly all nutrient absorption occur? (A) stomach (B) small intestine (C) large intestine (D) pancreas
Textbook Question
Which of the following is not a major activity of the stomach? a. storage b. HCl production c. nutrient absorption d. enzyme secretion
Textbook Question
The energy content of fats a. is released by bile salts. b. is, per gram, twice that of carbohydrates or proteins. c. cannot be dissolved in water and so cannot be absorbed. d. is usually healthier than the energy content of carbohydrates.
Textbook Question
Which of the following vitamins is mismatched with the disease that results from its underconsumption? a. vitamin B6—beriberi b. vitamin C—scurvy c. vitamin A—vision loss d. vitamin D—rickets
Textbook Question
If you put the following events in the order they occur in the human digestive system, the third event in the series would be a. Cells in gastric pits secrete protons. b. Pepsin activates pepsinogen. c. HCl activates pepsinogen. d. Partially digested food enters the small intestine.
Textbook Question
After surgical removal of the gallbladder, a person might need to limit his or her dietary intake of a. starch. b. protein. c. sugar. d. fat.
Textbook Question
Which of the following statements is false? a. A healthy human has enough stored fat to supply calories for several weeks. b. An increase in leptin levels leads to an increase in appetite and weight gain. c. The interconversion of glucose and glycogen takes place in the liver. d. After glycogen stores are filled, excessive calories are stored as fat, regardless of their original food source
Textbook Question
Why is it necessary for healthy vegetarians to combine different plant foods or eat some eggs or milk products? a. to make sure they obtain sufficient calories b. to provide sufficient vitamins c. to make sure they ingest all essential fatty acids d. to provide all essential amino acids for protein synthesis
Textbook Question
A peanut butter and jelly sandwich contains carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Describe what happens to the sandwich when you eat it. Discuss ingestion, digestion, absorption, and elimination.
Textbook Question
Use the Nutrition Facts label to the right to answer these questions: Each gram of fat supplies 9 Calories. Based on the grams of saturated fat and its % Daily Value, calculate the upper limit of saturated fat (in grams and Calories) that an individual on a 2,000-Calorie/day diet should consume.
Textbook Question
Use the Nutrition Facts label to the right to answer these questions: Is this product a good source of vitamin D and calcium? Explain.
Textbook Question
Use the Nutrition Facts label to the right to answer these questions: What percentage of the recommended daily value of fat is found in a 1-cup serving?
Textbook Question
How might our craving for fatty foods, which is helping to fuel the obesity crisis, have evolved through natural selection?
Textbook Question
One common piece of dieting advice is to replace energy-dense food with nutrient-dense food. What does this mean?
Textbook Question
The media report numerous claims and counterclaims about the benefits and dangers of certain foods, dietary supplements, and diets. Have you modified your eating habits on the basis of nutritional information disseminated by the media? Why or why not? How should we evaluate whether such nutritional claims are valid?
Textbook Question
It is estimated that 15% of Americans do not always have access to enough food. Worldwide, more than 1 billion people go to bed hungry most nights, and millions of people have starved to death in recent decades. In some cases, war, poor crop yields, and disease epidemics strip people of food. Many say instead that it is not inadequate food production but unequal food distribution that causes food shortages. What responsibility do nations have for feeding their citizens? For feeding the people of other countries? What do you think you can do to lessen world hunger?
Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING Consider the relationship between correlation and causation with respect to some pairs of human traits. For example, are freckles and red hair correlated? Is there causation? How does this concept relate to the study of human nutrition? Can you name examples of correlation in humans with respect to obesity? Explain each answer.
