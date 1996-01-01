Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Activation of the parasympathetic branch of the autonomic nervous system a. increases heart rate. b. enhances digestion. c. triggers release of epinephrine. d. causes conversion of glycogen to glucose.

Similar Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.