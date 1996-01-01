- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Genetic Cloning: Videos & Practice Problems
Genetic Cloning Practice Problems
Polymerase chain reactions can be used to reveal differences (polymorphisms) among individuals by:
Northern blotting is a technique that is utilized to determine the size of a specific gene's mRNA transcripts. The relative transcriptional activity is measured through the difference in:
Genome editing methods (such as CRISPR-Cas) utilize ______ to create breaks in the genome, allowing scientists to remove, correct, or replace a defective gene.
Which of the following statements is true regarding the annealing temperature in PCR?
Identify the correct sequence of different steps of the polymerase chain reaction:
The temperature at which the primers bind to the DNA template is known as the "________."
Which of the following techniques may be used to identify transformed cells that have recombinant DNA?
Sanger technique is also called dideoxy chain-termination sequencing since it utilizes modified deoxyribonucleotides called dideoxynucleotides. Why are dideoxynucleotides considered chain-termination nucleotides?
Which of the following claims concerning microsatellites is correct in the context of paternity testing?
According to the researchers, the first synthetic bacterial genome was produced at the J. Craig Venter Institute in 2010. The first ever synthetic life form was given the name _____.
Which of the following was the first genetically modified food crop that has been patented?