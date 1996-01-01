- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Methods for Analyzing DNA: Videos & Practice Problems
Methods for Analyzing DNA Practice Problems
Which of the following libraries only contains genes that were expressed in cells at the time the library was created?
_______ are sequences with repeating units ranging in length from 7 to 100 base pairs, whereas ______ have repeating units with a length of 1-6 base pairs.
Researchers are interested in studying the interactions between a transcription factor and a specific DNA sequence in a gene promoter. They decide to use DNase I footprinting to identify the binding site of the transcription factor in the DNA sequence. Which of the following statements accurately describes the technique of DNase I footprinting and its application in this study?
DNase I footprinting is a method used to identify protein binding sites on a DNA sequence. It involves treating the DNA with DNase I enzyme to cleave it at random sites, and then analyzing the resulting banding pattern by gel electrophoresis to identify the regions of DNA that were protected by the protein.In a DNase I footprinting analysis, what is the difference between the banding pattern of protected DNA and that of unprotected DNA?
Which of the following statements is not true about the cDNA library of hepatocyte?
Which statement below does not accurately describe the differences between a genomic library and a cDNA library?
Why would the resulting fragments appear in a single band on the agarose gel after electrophoresis of a circular lambda phage, when digested with a restriction enzyme?
The T3 promoter sequence includes a series of T residues that create a poly-T tract, which functions as a signal to halt transcription. Which of the following statements accurately describes the effects on the polymerase enzyme when it comes into contact with the poly-T tract?
A researcher wants to express a human insulin gene in bacteria using a plasmid vector with a multiple cloning site (MCS). The MCS contains several unique restriction enzyme recognition sites. The researcher plans to insert the insulin cDNA into the MCS at the desired location. What is the purpose of using the MCS in this context?
Which of the following is a sequence motif that is commonly found in eukaryotic mRNA molecules immediately surrounding the start codon (AUG) of protein-coding regions?
Gene X and Gene Y are closely related genes that have similar DNA sequences but are expressed in different regions of the developing nervous system and are known to play a role in nervous system development in mice. What experimental techniques would you use to identify the temporal and spatial patterns of expression of Gene X and Gene Y during mouse development?
While performing the IPCR, the genomic DNA is digested with a restriction enzyme that cuts within the P element but outside of the enhancer trap cassette. What would happen if the restriction enzyme selected cuts inside the enhancer trap cassette?
a) The enhancer trap cassette would be amplified more efficiently, resulting in a higher yield of the iPCR product.
b) The restriction enzyme would not affect the enhancer trap cassette, and the expression of the marker gene in the wing imaginal disc could still be detected.
c) The restriction enzyme would cut the DNA randomly, resulting in fragments of varying sizes, some of which may contain the flanking genomic DNA sequence adjacent to the enhancer trap insertion site.
d) The iPCR product would not contain flanking genomic DNA sequence adjacent to the enhancer trap insertion site, making it difficult to identify the adjacent gene.