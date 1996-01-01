- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Methods for Analyzing DNA: Videos & Practice Problems
Methods for Analyzing DNA Practice Problems
The Polymerase Chain Reaction is the process of amplifying a specific DNA template with a polymerase enzyme and a variety of primers supplemented with free nucleotides. If the number of double-stranded DNA pieces is doubled in each cycle, how many cycles have to be completed to get 16 DNA strands?
The DNA fragments are separated based on their sizes and charges in gel electrophoresis. The standard reference which contains DNA fragments of known lengths is called:
In the Sanger sequencing procedure;
Statement A: When too little ddNTP is applied, bigger fragments are not easily seen on the sequencing gel.
Statement B: When too much ddNTP is added, shortened fragments are not easily seen on the sequencing gel.
Which of the following options is correct?
Taq DNA polymerase is the most commonly used enzyme in PCR. Which of the following is a required cofactor for thermostable DNA polymerase?
The molecules that need to be separated are pushed through a gel with tiny pores by an electrical field in gel electrophoresis. Which of the following statements is true regarding gel electrophoresis?
Which of the following genomic libraries would be ideal to find the human gene that codes for the protein Albumin, which is exclusively expressed in hepatocytes?
Which of the following statements best describes the role of dideoxynucleotide in DNA sequencing?
PCR is used to amplify a DNA sequence many times, resulting in sufficient DNA copies for analysis. Which of the following techniques is used to visually evaluate the PCR reaction?
The process of determining the order of the nucleotides in DNA is DNA sequencing. Which of the following is not used in DNA sequencing technology?
DNA-based markers have many advantages over genetic markers. Which of the following advantages of DNA markers is incorrect?
This assay is helpful in determining if eukaryotic transcription factors bind to the DNA fragment?
If a person inherits a genetic mutation that causes a certain disease, then the patient can usually manifest genetic diseases like Sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, and some cases of early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The three single-gene mutations associated with early-onset Alzheimer's disease are:
In a genome-wide association study (GWAS), the genomes of what types of individuals are analyzed?
Triple-negative breast cancer comprises 15–20% of all breast cancer cases and affects women with a mutation in the BRCA1 gene more than other breast cancers. TNBC is breast cancer that lacks or shows low levels of:
Allele-specific oligonucleotide hybridization, or dot blotting, is a method for testing known mutations. Identity and correctly describe the version of this technique that is widely used for the routine screening of genes that have numerous mutant alleles including α-thalassemia, β-thalassemia, and cystic fibrosis.
Which of the following is a method of testing a population to identify individuals who either have a genetic disease or are carriers of the disease and may pass it on to their children?
Which of the following statements is false about the difference between manual and automated DNA sequencing?
Newborn genetic screening refers to the laboratory tests which are performed to detect a set of known genetic diseases. Which of the following samples is needed from a newborn infant who will undergo genetic screening?
Which of the following uses of genetic testing is appropriate for identifying crime suspects, determining the biological relationship between two people, and for other legal applications?
If a scientist wants to study the genetic causes of various unrelated conditions, which of the following genetic testing is the most appropriate?
Genetic testing has various potential benefits. These can include helping people make informed decisions in their health management and eliminating the need to undergo unnecessary and expensive tests. Which of the following ethical concerns must be addressed first before conducting genetic testing?
How can the genome-wide association study provide a comprehensive understanding of human genetic diseases?
Which of the following statements about preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) is correct?
The allele-specific oligonucleotides (ASOs) are short and single-stranded DNA fragments that can hybridize into their complementary alleles. Under proper conditions, ASO will:
Single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) are the common regions of genetic variation among people. Scientists used them as _______, helping them locate the genes responsible for specific diseases.
Restriction fragment length polymorphism (RFLP) analysis is used to detect the location of a specific gene associated with a specific disease. Which of the following is considered one of its disadvantages in detecting genetic mutations?