9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table
Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)
Which of the following sources of electromagnetic radiation will have the highest energy?672views3rank1comments
A carbon–oxygen double bond within a sugar molecule absorbs electromagnetic radiation at a frequency of 6.0 x 1012 s-1. What portion of the electromagnetic spectrum does this represent?1597views13rank
X-Ray detectors are devices that use scintillators to convert X-rays into light in order to detect X-Rays indirectly. Which of the following would be picked up by an X-Ray detector:radiation with a wavelength of 0.85 nm or a frequency of 6.52 x 1011 s-1?2216views10rank