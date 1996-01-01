3. Matter and Energy
Nature of Energy
An energy efficient refrigerator uses 780 kWh of electrical energy per year. How many kilocalories of electricity does it use in three years?2816views40rank1comments
- Textbook QuestionDiscuss the changes in the potential and kinetic energy of a roller-coaster ride as the roller-coaster car climbs to the top and goes down the other side.1498views
- Textbook QuestionIndicate whether each of the following statements describes potential or kinetic energy:b. kicking a ball1455views
- Textbook QuestionUsing the energy values for foods (see TABLE3.7), determine each of the following (round off the answer for each food type to the tens place):d. the grams of fat in one avocado that has 405 kcal, 13 g of carbohydrate, and 5 g of protein1447views
- Textbook QuestionUsing the energy values for foods (see TABLE3.7), determine each of the following (round off the answer for each food type to the tens place):a. the total kilojoules in two tablespoons of crunchy peanut butter that contains 6 g of carbohydrate, 16 g of fat, and 7g of protein1656views1rank