8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
The oxidation of chromium solid is represented by the following equation:
How many moles of chromium (III) oxide are produced when 34.69 g Cr reacts with excess oxygen gas?2216views8rank1comments
The reaction of potassium chlorate and sucrose is given below:
If 2.33 x 10-7 formula units of potassium chlorate are reacted, how many grams of carbon dioxide will be produced?1796views6rank
If the density of ethanol, CH3CH2OH, is 0.789 g/mL, how many milliliters of ethanol are needed to produce 4.8 g of H2O in the following reaction?1933views6rank
- Textbook QuestionHow many moles of NiCl_2 can be formed in the reaction of 6.00 mol of Ni and 12.0 mol of HCl?1599views
- Textbook QuestionBalance the following equation, and tell how many moles of nickel will react with 9.81 mol of hydrochloric acid.Ni(s) + HCl(aq) → NiCl2(aq) + H2(g)1344views
- Textbook QuestionThe following diagram represents the reaction of (red spheres) with (blue spheres): How many moles of product can be made from 1.0 mol of A2? From 1.0 mol of B2?1468views
- Textbook QuestionTitanium metal is obtained from the mineral rutile, TiO2. The process requires multiple steps, as shown in the following reactions:TiO2(S) + 2 Cl2(G) + 2 C(s) → TiCl4(s) + 2 CO(g)TiCl4(s) + 2 Mg(s) → Ti(s) + 2 MgCl2(s)Write mole ratios to show the relationship between the reactants and products for each reaction.1754views