11 Gases
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
11 Gases
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
A 4.30 L gas has a pressure of 7.0 atm when the temperature is 60.0 ºC. What will be the temperature of the gas mixture if the volume and pressure are decreased to 2.45 L and 403.0 kPa respectively?1869views5rank
- Multiple Choice
A sealed container with a movable piston contains a gas with a pressure of 1380 torr, a volume of 820 mL and a temperature of 31°C. What would the volume be if the new pressure is now 2.83 atm, while the temperature decreased to 25°C?2099views10rank2comments
- Textbook QuestionRearrange the variables in the combined gas law to solve for P₂1547views