What is the percent yield for a reaction in which 22.1 g Cu is isolated by reacting 45.5 g Zn with 70.1 g CuSO4?
Zn (s) + CuSO4 (aq) → Cu (s) + ZnSO4 (aq)
- Open Question
Ammonia, NH3, reacts with hypochlorite ion, OCl–, to produce hydrazine, N2H4. How many grams of hydrazine are produced from 115.0 g NH3 if the reaction has a 81.5% yield?
2 NH3 + OCl– → N2H4 + Cl– + H2O
- Multiple Choice
The reduction of iron (III) oxide creates the following reaction:
Fe2O3 (s) + 3 H2 (g) → 2 Fe (s) + 3 H2O (g)
If the above reaction only went to 75% completion, how many moles of Fe2O3 were require to produce 0.850 moles of Fe?
- Textbook QuestionThe reaction of ethylene oxide with water to give ethylene glycol (automobile antifreeze) occurs in 96.0% actual yield. How many grams of ethylene glycol are formed by reaction of 35.0 g of ethylene oxide? (For ethylene oxide, MW = 44.0 amu; for ethylene glycol, MW = 62.0 amu.)2128views
- Textbook QuestionConsider the balanced chemical equation: A2 + 2B2 → 2AB2. A reaction is performed with the initial amounts of A2 and B2 shown in part (a). The amount of product obtained is shown in part (b). Calculate the percent yield.a.1765views