7. Chemical Reactions
Types of Chemical Reactions
Ibuprofen is used as an anti-inflammatory agent used to deal with pain and bring down fevers. If it has a molecular formula of C13H18O2, determine the balanced combustion reaction when it is subjected to high temperatures.1002views5rank
Indicate the type of chemical reaction taking place from the following equation:1073views6rank
Indicate the type of chemical reaction taking place from the following equation:1236views3rank
Indicate the type of chemical reaction taking place from the following equation:1050views1rank
- Textbook QuestionGlucose, also known as 'blood sugar' when measured in blood, has the formula C6H12O6.Write the equation for the combustion of glucose with O2 to give CO2 and H2O.2839views
- Textbook QuestionWhen table sugar (sucrose, C12H22O11) is heated, it decomposes to form C and H2O.Write a balanced equation for the process.2431views
- Textbook QuestionElemental phosphorus exists as molecules of P4. It reacts with Cl2(g) to produce phosphorus pentachloride.Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction.1381views