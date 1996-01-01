5. Molecules and Compounds
Naming Acids
Give the systematic name for the following compound:H2S3989views9rank
- Multiple Choice
Give the systematic name for the following compound:HCN3420views12rank
- Multiple Choice
Write the formula for the following compound:Hypobromous acid3072views13rank
- Multiple Choice
Write the formula for the following compound:Cyanic acid2215views18rank
- Textbook QuestionWrite formulas for each of the following acids and bases:f.hypochlorous acid1451views