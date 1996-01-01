Freezing Point Depression

Many compounds are only partially dissociated into ions in aqueous solution. Trichloroacetic acid (CCl₃CO₂H), for instance, is partially dissociated in water according to the equationCCl₃CO₂H (aq) → H⁺ (aq) + CCl₃CO₂⁻ (aq)For a solution prepared by dissolving 1.00 mol of trichloroacetic acid in 1.00 kg of water, 36.0% of the trichloroacetic acid dissociates to form H⁺ and CCl₃CO₂⁻ ions.What is the freezing point of this solution? (The freezing point of 1 kg of water is lowered 1.86 °C for each mole of solute particles.)