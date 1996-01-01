13. Solutions
Freezing Point Depression
How many moles of ethylene glycol, C2H6O2, must be added to 1,000 g of water to form a solution that has a freezing point of – 10ºC?947views1rank
An ethylene glycol solution contains 28.3 g of ethylene glycol, C2H6O2 in 97.2 mL of water. Calculate the freezing point of the solution. The density of water 1.00 g/mL.1031views1rank
When 825 g of an unknown is dissolved in 3.45 L of water, the freezing point of the solution is decreased by 2.89ºC. Assuming that the unknown compound is a non-electrolyte, calculate its molar mass.900views2rank
- Textbook QuestionMany compounds are only partially dissociated into ions in aqueous solution. Trichloroacetic acid (CCl₃CO₂H), for instance, is partially dissociated in water according to the equationCCl₃CO₂H (aq) → H⁺ (aq) + CCl₃CO₂⁻ (aq)For a solution prepared by dissolving 1.00 mol of trichloroacetic acid in 1.00 kg of water, 36.0% of the trichloroacetic acid dissociates to form H⁺ and CCl₃CO₂⁻ ions.What is the freezing point of this solution? (The freezing point of 1 kg of water is lowered 1.86 °C for each mole of solute particles.)1352views