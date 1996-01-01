13. Solutions
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
Which of the following statements is/are true?
a) Methane will dissolve completely in acetone, CH3COCH3.
b) Hydrofluoric acid (HF) will form a heterogeneous mixture with tetrachloride, CCl4.
c) Pentane will form a homogeneous mixture with CBr4.
d) Methanethiol (CH3SH) is miscible in fluoromethane (CH3F).
- Textbook QuestionWhich of the following pairs of substances would you expect to form solutions?a. CCl₄ and waterb. Benzene (C₆H₆) and MgSO₄c. Hexane (C₆H₁₄) and heptane (C₇H₁₆)d. Ethyl alcohol (C₂H₅OH) and heptanol (C₇H₁₅OH)1513views
- Textbook QuestionDescribe the formation of an aqueous KI solution, when solid KI dissolves in water.1737views
- Textbook QuestionWater is a polar solvent and carbon tetrachloride (CCl₄) is a nonpolar solvent. In which solvent is each of the following, which is found or used in the body, more likely to be soluble?d. cholesterol (lipid), nonpolar1847views
- Textbook QuestionWhy does water not dissolve motor oil?2526views